Watch Michigan, Michigan State bands combine on halftime show
It’s no secret that Michigan and Michigan State don’t like each other.
The bitter rivals own one of the nation’s best in-state rivalries, and that applies to just about any sport.
On Saturday night, though, the schools’ marching bands came together at halftime to celebrate “The State of Michigan.”
The performance lasted 11 minutes, and at one point it featured the two bands forming the state of Michigan.
Watch the performance in the video below.