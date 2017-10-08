Watch Iowa marching band form 'waving hand' to UI Children's Hospital

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 1 day ago

The “First Quarter Wave” is sports’ latest, greatest tradition.

Everyone is embracing it – even referees and opposing players/staff are getting in on the waving to the young patients at the UI Children’s Hospital, located across the street. If Iowa’s Week 5 game at Michigan State, its first road Big Ten game, is any indication, the tradition could be a staple between the first and second quarters at Big Ten stadiums when the Hawkeyes visit.

During Saturday’s halftime show, the Iowa marching band took the tradition a step farther, forming a hand and waving to the young patients.

Watch part of the performance in the tweet below.

