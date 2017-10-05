B1G Number Crunching
Big Ten football
We’re putting numbers through the old cruncher today, with a big assist from @BTNStatsGuys! A few stats for each team to help you sound like an expert:
Illinois: 5-19
The Fighting Illini’s record at home in conference games since 2011, which is the third-worst mark in FBS.
Indiana: -4
The Hoosiers’ turnover margin, which is tied with Michigan State for the worst in the Big Ten. Indiana has lost four fumbles and has four interceptions in four games in 2017.
Iowa: 128.2
The Hawkeyes’ average rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten. Iowa had just 19 yards rushing last week in a loss at Michigan State. It was the fewest for Iowa since a 2005 game against Ohio State.
Maryland: 10
As in losses in a row vs. Top 10 teams. The Terrapins’ last victory vs. a Top 10 squad came in 2007 against No. 8 Boston College. Maryland plays at No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday.
Michigan: 2002-07
The last time the Wolverines won two in a row vs. Michigan State, this week’s foe. Since that six-game Michigan winning streak vs. MSU, the Wolverines have gone 2-7 vs. the Spartans.
Michigan State: 1
That’s how many touchdown passes the Spartans have allowed this season. That’s the fewest yielded by any Big Ten squad. MSU is No. 2 in the league in pass defense (152.3 ypg).
Minnesota: 5
As in sacks for Minnesota, which is tied with Purdue and Rutgers for the fewest in the Big Ten. Conversely, the Golden Gophers have allowed just one sack, the fewest in the conference.
Nebraska: 4-9
The Cornhuskers’ record vs. ranked Big Ten teams since joining the league in 2011. NU has lost its last three vs. such foes. Nebraska welcomes No. 9 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Northwestern: 15
As in sacks allowed, which is the most in the Big Ten. Twelve of those sacks have come on the road. The Wildcats play at home this Saturday vs. Penn State.
Ohio State: 45
As in tackles for loss for the Buckeyes, which ranks No. 2 in the nation.
Penn State: 73-0
Penn State’s scoring edge in the first quarter vs. its foes.
Purdue: 4
As in halftime leads this season for the Boilermakers in four games. Purdue is 2-2 on the season. The Boilers led at intermission just four times in 2016 and won two of those tilts.
Rutgers: 11
The average points per game this season for the Scarlet Knights vs. FBS opponents. Rutgers has lost all four contests vs. FBS foes.
Wisconsin: 16-3
Is the Badgers’ record all-time vs. Big Ten West foes. Wisconsin plays at Nebraska on Saturday.