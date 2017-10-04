Purdue football to honor late coach Joe Tiller vs. Minnesota
In its first home game since Joe Tiller’s death, the Purdue football team will have several tributes to the legendary coach, 74, who died last weekend, when it hosts Minnesota on Saturday.
Purdue will hold a moment of silence prior to the national anthem and don Tiller-era helmets, accompanied by a tribute sticker, to single out a couple of the tributes.
See the full list of the tributes in the tweet below.
Minnesota will honor Tiller, as well.