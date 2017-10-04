Polls: It's time to pick your Week 6 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 6 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 42-9
Week 6 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 39-12
Week 6 picks: Iowa 30, Illinois 7; Penn State 38, Northwestern 14; Indiana 48, Charleston Southern 20; Purdue 27, Minnesota 24; Ohio State 40, Maryland 13; Michigan 17, Michigan State 14; Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 27
Illinois (2-2, 0-1) at Iowa (3-2, 0-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Penn State (5-0, 2-0) at Northwestern (2-2) – noon ET, ABC
Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) at Purdue (2-2, 0-1) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Maryland (3-1, 1-0) at Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX
Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) at Michigan (4-0, 1-0) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0) at Nebraska (3-2, 2-0) – 8 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go