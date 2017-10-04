Polls: It's time to pick your Week 6 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 3 hours ago

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 6 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 42-9
Week 6 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 39-12
Week 6 picks: Iowa 30, Illinois 7; Penn State 38, Northwestern 14; Indiana 48, Charleston Southern 20; Purdue 27, Minnesota 24; Ohio State 40, Maryland 13; Michigan 17, Michigan State 14; Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 27

Illinois (2-2, 0-1) at Iowa (3-2, 0-2) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Penn State (5-0, 2-0) at Northwestern (2-2) – noon ET, ABC

Charleston Southern (2-2) at Indiana (2-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) at Purdue (2-2, 0-1) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Maryland (3-1, 1-0) at Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) at Michigan (4-0, 1-0) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0) at Nebraska (3-2, 2-0) – 8 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

