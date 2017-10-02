With Wilton Speight out, No. 7 Michigan turns to John O'Korn in vs. Michigan State
(AP) No. 7 Michigan will be without injured quarterback Wilton Speight for an undisclosed amount of time and John O’Korn will get the start Saturday night at home against Michigan State.
Coach Jim Harbaugh did not reveal details of the injury to Speight, who was hurt in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue . He left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a “soft tissue” injury.
“He won’t be able to compete this week or for multiple weeks,” Harbaugh said Monday as the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) prepare for the Spartans (3-1, 1-0).
O’Korn started one game last season in place of Speight against Indiana. The fifth-year senior began his career at Houston, where he started 16 games and threw 34 touchdowns over his freshman and sophomore seasons. He then transferred to Michigan and finished second to Speight in a competition to be the team’s No. 1 QB last season and again this year.
“John’s done a fantastic job ever since he got here in every role that he’s been in,” Harbaugh said. “He’s acquitted himself well, including coming off the bench and leading our team to victory against Purdue. I think that speaks volumes.”
O’Korn was 18 of 26 for 270 yards with a touchdown in last month’s 28-10 win over the Boilermakers.