First-time honorees sweep Week 5 Big Ten award winners
The Big Ten office released its Week 5 Big Ten award winners Monday, and every recipient (Saquon Barkley never has won special teams honors) is a first-time honoree. See all of the winners and watch select video highlights below.
Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Felton Davis III, Michigan State, Jr., WR
- Recorded career highs in catches and receiving yards and tied a career high with two touchdown receptions in the Spartans’ win over Iowa
- Caught nine passes for 114 yards, finding the end zone twice in the first quarter
- Tallied seven catches for 88 yards in the first half alone
- Receives his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Michigan State Offensive Player of the Week: Connor Cook (Oct. 26, 2015)
DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State, Sr., WR
- Registered 122 receiving yards on nine catches, including a career-high three touchdowns, to set the Penn State career reception record during the Nittany Lions’ victory over Indiana
- Now has 181 career receptions, passing both Allen Robinson (177) and Deon Butler (179) to set a new school record
- His three touchdown receptions were the most by a Nittany Lion since Robinson had three against Indiana in 2012
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley (Sept. 25, 2017)
Defensive Player of the Week: Natrell Jamerson, Wisconsin, Sr., S
- Recorded the first two interceptions of his career, running one back 36 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Wisconsin’s victory over Northwestern
- Tallied six tackles, assisted on one of the Badgers’ eight sacks as a team and broke up another pass
- Downed a punt at the two-yard line with 1:09 left in the game, leading to a safety two plays later that sealed the victory
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Ryan Connelly (Oct. 31, 2016)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, Jr., RB
- Recorded his first career kick return touchdown, taking the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown against Indiana
- Threw his first career touchdown pass in the contest to become the first Big Ten player and sixth FBS player since 1996 with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a passing touchdown in the same game
- Added 56 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards to become the first player in the last 20 years with 50 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, a passing touchdown and kickoff return for a touchdown in a single game
- Receives his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award, his third overall honor this season and his seventh career Big Ten weekly award (four offensive awards, two freshman honors and one special teams accolade)
- Last Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week: Tyler Davis (Nov. 21, 2016)
Freshman of the Week: Ben Stille, Nebraska, LB
- Registered his first career sack and first three tackles for loss in Nebraska’s win at Illinois
- Forced a fumble with his sack in the third quarter
- Finished the contest with four total tackles, including three solo stops
- Claims his first career weekly award
- Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Caleb Lightbourn (Sept. 19, 2016)