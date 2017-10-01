Week 5 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 1 hour ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 6, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 5 Big Ten game predictions.

For the third week in a row Dienhart and fans tied, this time going 4-2, meaning the fans remain three games ahead of our guy.

See all of our Week 5 predictions below.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 42-9
Week 5 record: 4-2
Week 5 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 39-12
Week 5 record: 4-2
Week 5 picks: Nebraska 35, Illinois 13; Minnesota 24, Maryland 10; Wisconsin 38, Northwestern 17; Penn State 48, Indiana 7; Iowa 28, Michigan State 24; Ohio State 50, Rutgers 0

FRIDAY

Nebraska 28, Illinois 6

SATURDAY

Maryland 31, Minnesota 24

Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24

Penn State 45, Indiana 14

Michigan State 17, Iowa 10

Ohio State 56, Rutgers 0

