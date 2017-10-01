Week 5 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 6, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 5 Big Ten game predictions.
For the third week in a row Dienhart and fans tied, this time going 4-2, meaning the fans remain three games ahead of our guy.
See all of our Week 5 predictions below.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 42-9
Week 5 record: 4-2
Week 5 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 39-12
Week 5 record: 4-2
Week 5 picks: Nebraska 35, Illinois 13;
Minnesota 24, Maryland 10; Wisconsin 38, Northwestern 17; Penn State 48, Indiana 7; Iowa 28, Michigan State 24; Ohio State 50, Rutgers 0
FRIDAY
Nebraska 28, Illinois 6
SATURDAY
Maryland 31, Minnesota 24
Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24
Penn State 45, Indiana 14
Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
Ohio State 56, Rutgers 0