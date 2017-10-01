Watch Michigan State host 'First Quarter Wave' at Spartan Stadium

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 6 hours ago

Iowa’s “First Quarter Wave” is an immediate hit, and for good reason.

The new tradition, which started in Week 1 vs. Wyoming, features everyone at Kinnick Stadium waving to young patients across the street at the UI Children’s Hospital. The patients, who have a great view of the field, wave back.

Turns out, the tradition works on the road, too. After all, the patients are likely watching the game on TV.

Michigan State, the first Big Ten team to host Iowa this season, held a touching “First Quarter Wave” between the first and second quarters Saturday. It went over very well, so well that we should expect to see other Big Ten teams do the same when Iowa comes to town.

Watch the the Spartan Stadium “First Quarter Wave” in the video above.

