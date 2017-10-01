Big Ten Power Rankings: Maryland, MSU & Nebraska rise in post-Week 5 poll

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 4 hours ago

Penn State and Wisconsin roll on, while Maryland, Michigan State and Nebraska are upwardly mobile in my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal.

See my full latest poll below.

1. Penn State (5-0, 2-0). Another week, another impressive win. Tell Saquon to start picking out a suit to wear to the Heisman ceremony.
Last week: 1
Up next: at Northwestern

2. Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0). Is there a more underrated defense in America? Nope. Big hurdle this week under the lights in Lincoln.
Last week: 2
Up next: at Nebraska

3. Michigan (4-0, 1-0). The Wolverines were off, giving them extra prep time for Michigan State–and for Jim Harbaugh to perfect the Triple Lindy.
Last week: 3
Up next: Michigan State

4. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0). What did we learn the last three weeks about the Buckeyes vs. Army, UNLV and Rutgers? Not much.
Last week: 4
Up next: Maryland

5. Maryland (3-1, 1-0). Come on, say it with: “Max Bortenschlager.” It’s fun. And it sounds like a menu item at a Bavarian pub. But he’s the BMOC in College Park.
Last week: 8
Up next: at Ohio State

6. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0). How long can QB Brian Lewerke continue to be a one-man gang for the Spartans? Gotta like how this defense is playing.
Last week: 9
Up next: at Michigan

7. Iowa (3-2, 0-2). That’s two losses in a row for the Hawkeyes. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The offense needs more pop.
Last week: 5
Up next: Illinois

8. Purdue (2-2, 0-1). The Boilermakers were off last week, looking to tune-up an offense that did nothing vs. Michigan. If Purdue has any bowl dreams, it must beat the Gophers this week. Yes, I just typed that.
Last week: 6
Up next: Minnesota

9. Nebraska (3-2, 2-0). The Huskers have won two in a row. They were against Rutgers and Illinois, but who cares? NU just needs to win. Beat Wisconsin on Saturday, and anything may be possible.
Last week: 12
Up next: Wisconsin

10. Minnesota (3-1, 0-1). The 3-0 start is history, as the Gopher defense got ripped to shreds by an offense led by a third-team QB. And where is the Minnesota ground game? I have no idea how good this team is.
Last week: 7
Up next: at Purdue

11. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1). The offense lacks big-play ability. And how good is the o-line? The Wildcats are a bit of a mystery.
Last week: 11
Up next: Penn State

12. Indiana (2-2, 0-2). The banged-up Hoosiers need to find some answers on offense. And is there a QB controversy brewing?
Last week: 10
Up next: Charleston Southern

13. Illinois (2-2, 0-1). The growing pains continue for an Illini squad that is committed to a youth movement. Get used to it. More painful days loom.
Last week: 13
Up next: at Iowa

14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2). The good news for the Scarlet Knights—they can’t lose this week. Why? Because they are off. Patience, please.
Last week: 14
Up next: off; at Illinois, Oct. 14

Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer

About Tom Dienhart: BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart is a veteran sports journalist who covers Big Ten football and men's basketball for BTN.com and BTN TV. Find him on Twitter and Facebook, and send him questions to his weekly mailbag.

