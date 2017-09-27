Polls: It's time to pick your Week 5 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 2 hours ago

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 5 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 38-7
Week 5 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 35-10
Week 5 picks: Nebraska 35, Illinois 13; Minnesota 24, Maryland 10; Wisconsin 38, Northwestern 17; Penn State 48, Indiana 7; Iowa 28, Michigan State 24; Ohio State 50, Rutgers 0

Cast your Week 5 winners below.

FRIDAY

Nebraska (2-2, 1-0) at Illinois (2-1, 0-0) – 8 p.m. ET, FS1

SATURDAY

Maryland (2-1, 0-0) at Minnesota (3-0, 0-0) – noon ET, FS1

Northwestern (2-1, 0-0) at Wisconsin (3-0, 0-0) – noon ET, ABC

Indiana (2-1, 0-1) at Penn State (4-0, 1-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Iowa (3-1, 0-1) at Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Ohio State (3-1, 1-0) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-1) – 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.