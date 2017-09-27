Polls: It's time to pick your Week 5 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 5 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 38-7
Week 5 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 35-10
Week 5 picks: Nebraska 35, Illinois 13; Minnesota 24, Maryland 10; Wisconsin 38, Northwestern 17; Penn State 48, Indiana 7; Iowa 28, Michigan State 24; Ohio State 50, Rutgers 0
Cast your Week 5 winners below.
FRIDAY
Nebraska (2-2, 1-0) at Illinois (2-1, 0-0) – 8 p.m. ET, FS1
SATURDAY
Maryland (2-1, 0-0) at Minnesota (3-0, 0-0) – noon ET, FS1
Northwestern (2-1, 0-0) at Wisconsin (3-0, 0-0) – noon ET, ABC
Indiana (2-1, 0-1) at Penn State (4-0, 1-0) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Iowa (3-1, 0-1) at Michigan State (2-1, 0-0) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX
Ohio State (3-1, 1-0) at Rutgers (1-3, 0-1) – 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go