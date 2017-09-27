Big Ten releases 35 student-athletes to attend 2017 men's basketball media day

The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday the 35 men’s basketball standouts, including 20 seniors, tentatively scheduled to attend Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The list of students scheduled to attend features 16 returning All-Big Ten selections from the 2016-17 season, including first-team All-Big Ten honorees Nate Mason of Minnesota and Ethan Happ of Wisconsin. Individual award winners from the 2016-17 campaign include Iowa’s Nicholas Baer, the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, the reigning Freshman of the Year, and Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch, who claimed Defensive Player of the Year honors.

View the full list of representatives below.

ILLINOIS

Leron Black, Jr., F

Michael Finke, Jr., F

INDIANA

Collin Hartman, Sr., F

Robert Johnson, Sr., G

Josh Newkirk, Sr., G

IOWA

Nicholas Baer, Jr., F

Jordan Bohannon, So., G

Tyler Cook, So., F

Dom Uhl, Sr., F

MARYLAND

Anthony Cowan, So., G

Kevin Huerter, So., G

MICHIGAN

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Sr., G

Duncan Robinson, Sr., F

Moritz Wagner, Jr., F

MICHIGAN STATE

Miles Bridges, So., F

Tum Tum Nairn, Sr., G

MINNESOTA

Reggie Lynch, Sr., C

Nate Mason, Sr., G

NEBRASKA

Evan Taylor, Sr., G

Glynn Watson Jr., Jr., G

NORTHWESTERN

Scottie Lindsey, Sr., G/F

Bryant McIntosh, Sr., G

OHIO STATE

Jae’Sean Tate, Sr., F

Kam Williams, Sr., G

PENN STATE

Tony Carr, So., G

Lamar Stevens, So., F

PURDUE

Vincent Edwards, Sr., F

Isaac Haas, Sr., C

Dakota Mathias, Sr., G

P.J. Thompson, Sr., G

RUTGERS

Deshawn Freeman, Sr., F

Corey Sanders, Jr., G

Mike Williams, Sr., G

WISCONSIN

Ethan Happ, Jr., F

D’Mitrik Trice, So., G

The 2017-18 Big Ten men’s basketball season will commence on Friday, Nov. 10. Conference play will begin on Friday, Dec. 1. The 2018 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City from Feb. 28-March 4.