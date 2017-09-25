Barkley, Jewell, Winovich, Harris & Ellison claim Week 4 honors
The Big Ten office released its Week 4 individual honors Monday, and Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, and his program record 358 total yards, highlight the recipients.
See all of the honorees, plus watch select video highlights, below.
Offensive Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, Jr., RB
- Piled up 358 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 211 rushing yards, in Penn State’s last-second win at Iowa
- Set school record for all-purpose yards in a single game, topping Curt Warner’s mark of 341 yards at Syracuse on Oct. 17, 1981
- Added a career-high 12 receptions and became the seventh Nittany Lion to rush for 3,000 career yards
- Receives his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and second this season
- Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley (Sept. 4, 2017)
***
Co-Defensive Players of the Week: Josey Jewell, Iowa, Sr., LB
- Tied his career high with 16 tackles, including 11 solo stops and a career-best three tackles for loss, in the Hawkeyes’ loss to Penn State
- Also broke up two passes and recorded his fifth career interception
- Led an Iowa defense that was on the field for 39:39 and held the Penn State offense to 19 points
- Collects his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and second this season
- Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Josey Jewell (Sept. 4, 2017)
***
Chase Winovich, Michigan, Sr., DL
- Had six tackles (all solo), including four tackles for loss and three sacks, in Michigan’s win at Purdue
- Set career highs for tackles, tackles for loss and sacks in a single game
- Has registered six sacks this season, with at least 0.5 sacks in each Wolverine game to date
- Garners his first career Defensive Player of the Week accolade
- Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Tyree Kinnel (Sept. 11, 2017)
***
Special Teams Player of the Week: J-Shun Harris II, Indiana, Jr., WR
- Returned a punt for a touchdown for the second consecutive game, bringing back a Georgia Southern kick 70 yards for a score in the Hoosiers’ home victory
- Became the second Indiana student ever to have punt returns for touchdowns in consecutive games, joining Rob Turner (1990) in that elite company
- Has also tied the Hoosiers’ single-season record with two punt returns for touchdowns, jointly held by Larry Highbaugh (1969), Turner and Mitchell Paige (2015)
- Earns his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and second this season
- Last Indiana Special Teams Player of the Week: J-Shun Harris II (Sept. 11, 2017)
***
Freshman of the Week: Morgan Ellison, Indiana, RB
- Rushed 25 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the Hoosiers’ win over Georgia Southern
- Recorded the fourth-highest single-game rushing total by a true freshman in school history and became the 11th Indiana true freshman to rush for 100 yards in a game
- Averaged 7.4 yards per carry
- Claims his first career weekly award
- Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Tyler Natee (Oct. 31, 2016)