Week 4 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 2 hours ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 5, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 4 Big Ten game predictions.

[ MORE: Week 4 video | Best of Week 4 | Power Rankings ]

For the second week in a row, Dienhart and the fans tied, this time both going 5-2.

See all of our Week 4 predictions below.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 38-7
Week 4 record: 5-2
Week 4 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 35-10
Week 4 record: 5-2
Week 4 picks: Ohio State 55, UNLV, 7; Maryland 35, UCF 21; Indiana 41, Georgia Southern 13; Nebraska 30, Rutgers 17; Purdue 21, Michigan 20; Penn State 33, Iowa 24; Notre Dame 24, Michigan State 21

Here’s how Big Ten fans voted.

Ohio State 54, UNLV 21

UCF 38, Maryland 10

Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17

Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17

Michigan 28, Purdue 10

Penn State 21, Iowa 19

Notre Dame 38, Michigan State 18

