Week 4 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 5, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 4 Big Ten game predictions.
For the second week in a row, Dienhart and the fans tied, this time both going 5-2.
See all of our Week 4 predictions below.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 38-7
Week 4 record: 5-2
Week 4 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 35-10
Week 4 record: 5-2
Week 4 picks: Ohio State 55, UNLV, 7;
Maryland 35, UCF 21; Indiana 41, Georgia Southern 13; Nebraska 30, Rutgers 17; Purdue 21, Michigan 20; Penn State 33, Iowa 24; Notre Dame 24, Michigan State 21
Here’s how Big Ten fans voted.
Ohio State 54, UNLV 21
UCF 38, Maryland 10
Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17
Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17
Michigan 28, Purdue 10
Penn State 21, Iowa 19
Notre Dame 38, Michigan State 18