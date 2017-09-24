No. 7 Michigan, No. 9 Ohio State move up in latest Coaches poll

By BTN.com staff, 16 mins ago

Michigan and Ohio State each moved up one spot in the latest Coaches poll, released Sunday.

The Wolverines and the Buckeyes are No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, while Penn State remains No. 4 and idle Wisconsin drops one spot to No. 10.

That’s four Big Ten teams in the top 10, once again.

View the full poll below.

Coaches’ Rankings
Rankings as of 9/24/2017
Rank School Votes Prev
1 Alabama (4-0) 1570 (59) 1
2 Clemson (4-0) 1499 (4) 2
3 Oklahoma (4-0) 1443 3
4 Penn State (4-0) 1328 4
5 USC (4-0) 1306 5
6 Washington (4-0) 1277 6
7 Michigan (4-0) 1152 8
8 Georgia (4-0) 1089 12
9 Ohio State (3-1) 1066 9
10 Wisconsin (3-0) 1029 10
11 TCU (4-0) 985 15
12 Virginia Tech (4-0) 877 13
13 Miami (FL) (2-0) 727 14
14 Oklahoma State (3-1) 687 7
15 Auburn (3-1) 664 16
16 Washington State (4-0) 574 18
17 South Florida (4-0) 522 17
18 Louisville (3-1) 505 20
19 Utah (4-0) 437 21
20 Florida (2-1) 345 22
21 San Diego State (4-0) 315 25
22 LSU (3-1) 221 23
23 West Virginia (3-1) 184 NR
24 Mississippi State (3-1) 132 19
25 Florida State (0-2) 104 11

Others: Notre Dame (100) , Duke (93) , North Carolina State (54) , Memphis (44) , Kansas State (27) , Wake Forest (15) , Minnesota (15) , UCF (13) , Stanford (12) , Texas Tech (11) , Iowa (9) , Oregon (9) , Tennessee (7) , Georgia Tech (6) , South Carolina (6) , Navy (6) , Texas A&M (4) , Colorado (3) , Maryland (1) , Appalachian State (1) , Troy (1)

