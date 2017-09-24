No. 7 Michigan, No. 9 Ohio State move up in latest Coaches poll
Michigan and Ohio State each moved up one spot in the latest Coaches poll, released Sunday.
The Wolverines and the Buckeyes are No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, while Penn State remains No. 4 and idle Wisconsin drops one spot to No. 10.
That’s four Big Ten teams in the top 10, once again.
View the full poll below.
|Coaches’ Rankings
|Rankings as of 9/24/2017
|Rank
|School
|Votes
|Prev
|1
|Alabama (4-0)
|1570 (59)
|1
|2
|Clemson (4-0)
|1499 (4)
|2
|3
|Oklahoma (4-0)
|1443
|3
|4
|Penn State (4-0)
|1328
|4
|5
|USC (4-0)
|1306
|5
|6
|Washington (4-0)
|1277
|6
|7
|Michigan (4-0)
|1152
|8
|8
|Georgia (4-0)
|1089
|12
|9
|Ohio State (3-1)
|1066
|9
|10
|Wisconsin (3-0)
|1029
|10
|11
|TCU (4-0)
|985
|15
|12
|Virginia Tech (4-0)
|877
|13
|13
|Miami (FL) (2-0)
|727
|14
|14
|Oklahoma State (3-1)
|687
|7
|15
|Auburn (3-1)
|664
|16
|16
|Washington State (4-0)
|574
|18
|17
|South Florida (4-0)
|522
|17
|18
|Louisville (3-1)
|505
|20
|19
|Utah (4-0)
|437
|21
|20
|Florida (2-1)
|345
|22
|21
|San Diego State (4-0)
|315
|25
|22
|LSU (3-1)
|221
|23
|23
|West Virginia (3-1)
|184
|NR
|24
|Mississippi State (3-1)
|132
|19
|25
|Florida State (0-2)
|104
|11
Others: Notre Dame (100) , Duke (93) , North Carolina State (54) , Memphis (44) , Kansas State (27) , Wake Forest (15) , Minnesota (15) , UCF (13) , Stanford (12) , Texas Tech (11) , Iowa (9) , Oregon (9) , Tennessee (7) , Georgia Tech (6) , South Carolina (6) , Navy (6) , Texas A&M (4) , Colorado (3) , Maryland (1) , Appalachian State (1) , Troy (1)