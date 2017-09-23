End Zone to End Zone: Purdue QB David Blough

By BTN.com staff, 6 hours ago

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

End Zone to End Zone: Purdue QB David Blough

By BTN.com staff, 6 hours ago

David Blough received a lot of attention for his Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon Speech, and for good reason.

These days, the Purdue quarterback’s play is garnering the attention.

Through the first three games, Blough has completed 51-of-67 passes (.761) for 597 yards and six touchdowns, numbers that have helped drive Purdue to its surprising 2-1 start.

BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo went end zone to end zone with the Purdue quarterback before the Boilermakers’ big matchup with Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
4:01 PMIowa at Penn St.Watch
7:00 PMMaryland at IndianaWatch
7:00 PMNebraska at RutgersWatch
7:30 PMPurdue at IndianaWatch
8:00 PMIllinois at NorthwesternWatch
8:00 PMPenn St. at WisconsinWatch
Tomorrow
12:00 PMIowa at RutgersWatch
1:00 PMNorthwestern at MarylandWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.