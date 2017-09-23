End Zone to End Zone: Purdue QB David Blough
David Blough received a lot of attention for his Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon Speech, and for good reason.
These days, the Purdue quarterback’s play is garnering the attention.
Through the first three games, Blough has completed 51-of-67 passes (.761) for 597 yards and six touchdowns, numbers that have helped drive Purdue to its surprising 2-1 start.
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo went end zone to end zone with the Purdue quarterback before the Boilermakers’ big matchup with Michigan on Saturday afternoon.