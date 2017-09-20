Polls: It's time to pick your Week 4 Big Ten football winners
Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.
We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.
See Dienhart’s Week 4 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 33-5
Week 4 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 30-8
Week 4 picks: Ohio State 55, UNLV, 7; Maryland 35, UCF 21; Indiana 41, Georgia Southern 13; Nebraska 30, Rutgers 17; Purdue 21, Michigan 20; Penn State 33, Iowa 24; Notre Dame 24, Michigan State 21
Pick your Week 4 winners below.
UNLV (1-1) at Ohio State (2-1) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go
UCF (1-0) at Maryland (2-0) – 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Georgia Southern (0-2) at Indiana (1-1) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Rutgers (1-2) at Nebraska (1-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go
Michigan (3-0) at Purdue (2-1) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX
Penn State (3-0) at Iowa (3-0) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Notre Dame (2-1) at Michigan State (2-0) – 8 p.m. ET, FOX