Polls: It's time to pick your Week 4 Big Ten football winners

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 5 hours ago

Every week during the 2017 football season, BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart makes his Big Ten game predictions.

We also provide polls for Big Ten fans to select their winners, and to compete with Dienhart all season long.

See Dienhart’s Week 4 predictions below, plus scroll down to vote for your winners.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 33-5
Week 4 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 30-8
Week 4 picks: Ohio State 55, UNLV, 7; Maryland 35, UCF 21; Indiana 41, Georgia Southern 13; Nebraska 30, Rutgers 17; Purdue 21, Michigan 20; Penn State 33, Iowa 24; Notre Dame 24, Michigan State 21

UNLV (1-1) at Ohio State (2-1) – noon ET, BTN/BTN2Go

UCF (1-0) at Maryland (2-0) – 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Georgia Southern (0-2) at Indiana (1-1) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Rutgers (1-2) at Nebraska (1-2) – 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN/BTN2Go

Michigan (3-0) at Purdue (2-1) – 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Penn State (3-0) at Iowa (3-0) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Notre Dame (2-1) at Michigan State (2-0) – 8 p.m. ET, FOX

