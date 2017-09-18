Week 3 honorees: Alex Hornibrook highlights three first-time recipients

By BigTen.org, 2 hours ago

Week 3 honorees: Alex Hornibrook highlights three first-time recipients

By BigTen.org, 2 hours ago

The Big Ten office released its Week 3 awards winners on Monday, and the honorees include three first-time winners. See all of the honorees below.

[ MORE: Week 3 video | Power Rankings | Best of Week 3 | Week 3 predictions revisited ]

Offensive Player of the Week: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin, So., QB

  • Set the Wisconsin single-game completion percentage record, going 18-for-19 (94.7 percent) in the Badgers’ victory at BYU
  • Threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the contest
  • Completion percentage of 94.7 percent was the best in Big Ten history by any quarterback attempting at least 13 passes and the fifth-best regardless of the number of attempts
  • Receives his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Sept. 11, 2017)

***

Defensive Player of the Week: Jacob Huff, Minnesota, Jr., DB

  • Scored his first career touchdown with a 67-yard interception return late in the first half of Minnesota’s win against Middle Tennessee
  • Recorded four solo tackles, including one tackle for loss
  • Added a pass breakup as the Gophers held Middle Tennessee to three points, the fewest that the team has ever allowed at TCF Bank Stadium
  • Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
  • Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Blake Cashman (Nov. 21, 2016)

***

Special Teams Player of the Week: Quinn Nordin, Michigan, Fr., K

  • Matched a school record with five field goals, converting all five of his attempts in Michigan’s victory over Air Force
  • Recorded successful kicks from 35, 26, 49, 29 and 36 yards
  • Added two extra points to finish the game with 17 points, one shy of the school record
  • Earns his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
  • Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Quinn Nordin (Sept. 4, 2017)

***

Co-Freshmen of the Week: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, RB

  • Rushed for 172 yards on 13 attempts in Ohio State’s win against Army West Point
  • Scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a career-best 52-yard touchdown early in the third quarter
  • Averaged 13.2 yards per carry in the contest
  • Claims his second career weekly award
  • Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: J.K. Dobbins (Sept. 4, 2017)

***

Johnathan Lewis, Rutgers, Fr., QB

  • Rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another in Rutgers’ victory over Morgan State
  • Became the eighth player in program history to rush for four or more touchdowns in a game, including the second true freshman and the first quarterback
  • Threw a touchdown pass on his first career passing attempt
  • Claims his first career weekly award
  • Last Rutgers Freshman of the Week: N/A
Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Tomorrow
4:00 PMLouisville at NorthwesternWatch
6:00 PMPrinceton at MarylandWatch
7:00 PMCanisius at RutgersWatch
Wednesday Sep 20
7:00 PMIllinois at IndianaWatch
7:00 PMMaryland at Ohio St.Watch
7:00 PMDetroit Mercy at Penn St.Watch
8:00 PMUIC at NorthwesternWatch
Friday Sep 22
3:00 PMIowa at MarylandWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.