Week 3 honorees: Alex Hornibrook highlights three first-time recipients
The Big Ten office released its Week 3 awards winners on Monday, and the honorees include three first-time winners. See all of the honorees below.
Offensive Player of the Week: Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin, So., QB
- Set the Wisconsin single-game completion percentage record, going 18-for-19 (94.7 percent) in the Badgers’ victory at BYU
- Threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the contest
- Completion percentage of 94.7 percent was the best in Big Ten history by any quarterback attempting at least 13 passes and the fifth-best regardless of the number of attempts
- Receives his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Sept. 11, 2017)
***
Defensive Player of the Week: Jacob Huff, Minnesota, Jr., DB
- Scored his first career touchdown with a 67-yard interception return late in the first half of Minnesota’s win against Middle Tennessee
- Recorded four solo tackles, including one tackle for loss
- Added a pass breakup as the Gophers held Middle Tennessee to three points, the fewest that the team has ever allowed at TCF Bank Stadium
- Collects his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Blake Cashman (Nov. 21, 2016)
***
Special Teams Player of the Week: Quinn Nordin, Michigan, Fr., K
- Matched a school record with five field goals, converting all five of his attempts in Michigan’s victory over Air Force
- Recorded successful kicks from 35, 26, 49, 29 and 36 yards
- Added two extra points to finish the game with 17 points, one shy of the school record
- Earns his second career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Quinn Nordin (Sept. 4, 2017)
***
Co-Freshmen of the Week: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, RB
- Rushed for 172 yards on 13 attempts in Ohio State’s win against Army West Point
- Scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a career-best 52-yard touchdown early in the third quarter
- Averaged 13.2 yards per carry in the contest
- Claims his second career weekly award
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: J.K. Dobbins (Sept. 4, 2017)
***
Johnathan Lewis, Rutgers, Fr., QB
- Rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another in Rutgers’ victory over Morgan State
- Became the eighth player in program history to rush for four or more touchdowns in a game, including the second true freshman and the first quarterback
- Threw a touchdown pass on his first career passing attempt
- Claims his first career weekly award
- Last Rutgers Freshman of the Week: N/A