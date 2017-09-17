Week 3 Big Ten football game predictions revisited

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 11 hours ago

Before we turn our attention to Week 4, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 3 Big Ten game predictions.

Big Ten fans and Dienhart both went 10-1, so the former remains three games ahead of the latter in the season standings.

See all of our Week 3 predictions below.

FansBig Ten fans
2017 record: 33-5
Week 3 record: 10-1
Week 3 picks: See polls below

Tom DienhartTom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 30-8
Week 3 record: 10-1
Week 3 picks: USF 38, Illinois 17; Michigan 35, Air Force 14; Nebraska 34, Northern Illinois 21; Minnesota 31, Middle Tennessee 28; Rutgers 44, Morgan State 10; Iowa 37, North Texas 6; Wisconsin 30, BYU 13; Purdue 33, Missouri 29; Ohio State 48, Army 9; Northwestern 27, Bowling Green 24; Penn State 55, Georgia State 3

Select your Week 3 winners below.

FRIDAY

 South Florida 47, Illinois 23

SATURDAY

Michigan 29, Air Force 13

NIU 21, Nebraska 17

Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3

Rutgers 65, Morgan State 0

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

Ohio State 38, Army 7

Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7

Penn State 56, Georgia State 0

