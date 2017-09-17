Week 3 Big Ten football game predictions revisited
Before we turn our attention to Week 4, it’s time to revisit how the BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart and Big Ten fans did with their Week 3 Big Ten game predictions.
Big Ten fans and Dienhart both went 10-1, so the former remains three games ahead of the latter in the season standings.
See all of our Week 3 predictions below.
Big Ten fans
2017 record: 33-5
Week 3 record: 10-1
Week 3 picks: See polls below
Tom Dienhart (@BTNTomDienhart)
2017 record: 30-8
Week 3 record: 10-1
Week 3 picks: USF 38, Illinois 17; Michigan 35, Air Force 14;
Nebraska 34, Northern Illinois 21; Minnesota 31, Middle Tennessee 28; Rutgers 44, Morgan State 10; Iowa 37, North Texas 6; Wisconsin 30, BYU 13; Purdue 33, Missouri 29; Ohio State 48, Army 9; Northwestern 27, Bowling Green 24; Penn State 55, Georgia State 3
FRIDAY
South Florida 47, Illinois 23
SATURDAY
Michigan 29, Air Force 13
NIU 21, Nebraska 17
Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3
Rutgers 65, Morgan State 0
Iowa 31, North Texas 14
Wisconsin 40, BYU 6
Purdue 35, Missouri 3
Ohio State 38, Army 7
Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7
Penn State 56, Georgia State 0