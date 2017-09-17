Big Ten Power Rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 8 in post-Week 3 poll
There’s no change to the top half of my latest Big Ten Power Rankings, presented by ArcelorMittal, but Purdue is moving on up. Meanwhile, Nebraska is trending down.
[ MORE: Week 3 video | Best of Week 3 | Week 3 predictions revisited ]
See my full post-Week 3 list below.
1. Penn State (3-0). The Nittany Lions have outscored foes 141-14 with two shutouts. The defense has allowed just one TD.
Last week: 1
Up next: at Iowa
2. Wisconsin (3-0). Alex Hornibrook looked like a Heisman contender Saturday, hitting 18-of-19 passes, the highest completion percentage (.947) in program annals, for 256 yards with four TDs in a 40-6 win at BYU.
Last week: 2
Up next: off; Northwestern, Sept. 30
3. Ohio State (2-1). J.T. Barrett bounced back in a big way with 270 yards passing. But it was vs. Army. Does that count?
Last week: 3
Up next: UNLV
4. Michigan (3-0). The wins keep on coming. But, golly, the offense still isn’t clicking. Is it time to worry?
Last week: 4
Up next: at Purdue
5. Maryland (2-0). The Terrapins are coming off a bye. Will they maintain their mojo?
Last week: 5
Up next: UCF
6. Iowa (3-0). The Hawkeyes were the Hawkeyes last week … grinding, pounding, playing smart. Now comes a huge test. Say “hello” to Penn State.
Last week: 6
Up next: Penn State
7. Minnesota (3-0). Grab an oar and a spot in P.J. Fleck’s boat before it fills up.
Last week: 7
Up next: off; Maryland, Sept. 30
8. Purdue (2-1). The Boilermakers are an early season surprise. It’s amazing what Jeff Brohm is doing with players he didn’t recruit.
Last week: 10
Up next: Michigan
9. Michigan State (2-0). Coming off a bye, the Spartans will look to pick up where they left off in a dominating 2-0 start. The visit from ND will be telling.
Last week: 8
Up next: Notre Dame
10. Indiana (1-1). The Hoosiers had their game cancelled. More prep time for Georgia Southern. Time to pad the resume.
Last week: 9
Up next: Georgia Southern
11. Northwestern (2-1). Welcome back, Wildcats! Nothing like a blowout win vs. a MAC team to make everyone forget an ugly loss at Duke.
Last week: 13
Up next: off; at Wisconsin, Sept. 30
12. Illinois (2-1). This is a young team that’s going to suffer a lot of growing pains this season.
Last week: 11
Up next: off; Nebraska, Sept. 29 (Friday)
13. Nebraska (1-2). That’s two losses in a row for the Cornhuskers, who made strides on defense. But now the offense has issues.
Last week: 12
Up next: Rutgers
14. Rutgers (1-2). The 11-game losing streak is over. Now, it’s time to end the 14-game Big Ten losing streak.
Last week: 14
Up next: at Nebraska